Emilia Clarke Confirms She Will Not Play Daenerys Again

Game of Thrones will always be considered one of the most important series in television history, far beyond the conflict that its ending generated. Although the story dealt with war themes and there were fantastic elements such as dragons and magic, what really kept the public captivated all those years was the development of the characters, especially that of Daenerys, who was one of the favorites. For Emilia Clarke, this role meant everything to her career, but the bitter experience of the end makes it unlikely that she will want to return for other projects in the series, such as the recently announced Jon Snow spin-off series.

Three years after the premiere of its last episode, game of Thrones continues to cause a lot of emotions among fans. Some followers completely abandoned this universe, as well as the hopes of finding a better ending in the novels that did not arrive, and many others remain firm in their liking for the series in general despite that closure. HBO is counting on the latter to make House of the Dragon a success, and if this progresses well we will have many more derivative works. The Jon Snow-focused sequel series is being developed with the help of Kit Harington himself, so that should also help put the audience at ease a bit, but there’s still a long way to go to see real results.

Some of the characters, like Sansa or Arya, have an interesting ending that follows well the way they grew up during the series, but others didn’t live up to expectations. Snow and Daenerys are the two biggest examples, and what really pissed everyone off was that they were protagonists with very interesting destinies. Snow, for example, did not want to rule or take a place on the throne, but he did seem to be the most important element in the fight against the White Walkers. In the end, it was Arya who finished off the biggest threat while he was stuck motionless for much of the fight.

Something similar happened with Daenerys. The character started out as a frightened young woman who was basically used as a bargaining chip by her brother, but she soon discovered her own strength and ambition, thus beginning an arduous path to become the great queen. From the beginning, and knowing the background of her family, it was clear that the protagonist would have serious problems maintaining her mental stability, but no one thought that her fall would happen in less than one episode and end with the worst betrayal. her.

Since the final episode premiered, Emilia Clarke She has hinted that she was very upset by the way her character, one she spent years building up, was treated, and while she has never been very explicit about it, her feelings have not changed about it. The Han Solo: A Star Wars Story actress seems to respect the decision and emotion of her colleague and friend Kit Harington to make a sequel focused on him, but she does not intend to be part of the project although there would be many ways to bring her back. During an interview for BBC Clarke was asked if there was a chance to see a little more of Daenerys, to which she simply replied:

No. I think I’m done.

Without going into details, the actress seems to be more interested in other characters that she can play. What she did comment on was that she is excited to see other GoT spin-off projects, as she hopes to appreciate them from a different angle now that she will only be a spectator.

Emilia Clarke found fame thanks to Daenerys, but she has every right to let the character go, especially if she felt just as let down as the fans. In recent years, the actress has joined other major franchises such as Star Wars and the MCU, where she will appear for the first time as the protagonist of the series. Secret Invasion.

