Emilia Clarke confirms what many feared about the sequel to Game of Thrones » Hero Network

game of Thrones For many years, it was considered the best series of all time for its intricate and entertaining story, delighting fans with impressive scenes, one of the most beloved characters being Daenerys Targaryen, which had a disappointing ending according to viewers and after confirming that the series will return with a sequel, the actress Emilia Clarke confirmed what lies ahead for this sequel.

Daenerys Targaryen actress talks about her character for the Game of Thrones sequel

HBO is about to release a prequel Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, which will tell the story of West 300 years before the events seen in the original series and surprisingly, they recently announced the direct sequel to the series that so fascinated fans, although with no plausible release date.

It should be noted that it has already been confirmed that Jon Snow will be the protagonist of this, but fans still want to know what will happen to the character played by Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen, which died at the end of the series, so they are not sure of his return and in view of all the hype that has been generated by it, the news network BBC, interviewed the actress, who unfortunately confirmed that she will not return.

No, I think I’m done. Emilia Clarke

House of the Dragon is scheduled for release next August 21 in HBO, including its streaming platform.

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: AFTER THE SUCCESS OF THE EVENING OF THE YEAR 2 USERS REQUEST A FIGHT BETWEEN LOGAN PAUL VS MR. JAGGER FOR THE THIRD EDITION

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, animes, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and Instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content. We are waiting for you!