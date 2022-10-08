Emilia Clarke Could Play Powerful ‘Secret Invasion’ Villain – CINEMABLEND

The time has come! A rumor points to the possible identity of Emilia Clarke within ‘Secret Invasion’ and she is one of the most powerful villains and requested by fans.

The wait is over We finally know who Emilia Clarke will be in Secret Invasion! Rumors spread this morning that Clarke would play one of the most requested villains by Marvel fans: Veranke. The character is an antagonist and princess of the Krull empire. The series will also star Samuel L. Jackson, whom we have also seen on the recording set with the actress.

The rumor came from Twitter, more specifically from the user MyTimeToShineHello, an account specialized in “scoops” or “tablespoons”, which are exclusive advances that could end the reputation of the account if they are false; MyTimeToShineHello has around 70 thousand followers.

Emilia Clarke could be the villain of ‘Secret Invasion’!



Much had been speculated about the identity of the former Game of Thrones star in the Secret Invasion series, some specialized digital media pointed out that Clarke could be the one who opposed Veranke, the supreme Krull; how things change, right? In the graphic novels, Veranke, better known as Jessica Drew, is the one who orders the Krull empire to secretly invade Earth. In the end, it will be against her that the war is unleashed in Secret Invasion.

The series will premiere in 2022 and its cast also includes Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Cobie Smulders, among many others. will come through Disney Plus.