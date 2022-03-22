Emilia Clarke could play this character in Marvel Studios

One of the best kept secrets of Marvel Studios is the character that actress Emilia Clarke will play in Secret Invasion Until now!

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is expanding a lot Disney Plus with very impressive series like WandaVision, Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawk Eye, What if…? and soon we will see moon knight, she hulk and mrs marvel. But also, they are rolling secret invasion which has a spectacular cast led by Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott and Martin Freeman.

Until now we did not know what role he plays Emilia Clarke, since the only thing that had been leaked were some shocking fight scenes where we could see that he was very strong and had combat skills. But… What character will he be?

Since the signing of Emilia Clarke by Marvel Studios It has been speculated that he will give life to Abigail Brand, but that is not correct. And who will play the Princess Veranke of the race Skrull.

Who is Princess Veranke?

First you have to remember that the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe It changes the origin of little-known characters a lot. But the Princess Veranke She is a Skrull who was the leader of a religious sect that prophesied the fall of the Empire. She became the Empress and was one of those responsible for the secret invasion. If they were to follow the already published stories, this means that his human alias would be JessicaDrewalso known as Spider-Woman, since he pretended to be her. What would be a real bombshell.

For now, we know there is Skrulls good as Thalos from Ben Mendelson who want to continue infiltrating Earth without major conflicts and other bad guys who want the Skrull Empire resurface at the cost of the Earth. As leaked, Emilia Clarke will play a Skrull who is on the side “Okay”, until she discovers that she is a princess and therefore entitled to the throne of the Empire. Which could make her switch sides and she’s going to have that inner conflict throughout the series.

For now, there is no release date for secret invasionbut it will come exclusively to Disney Plus.