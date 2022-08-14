Emilia Clarke could play this character in Marvel

Actress Emilia Clarke will be in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series and her character remains hidden… Until now.

One of the great mysteries that has to reveal Marvel is who he will play Emilia Clarke in the series secret invasion which will be released in spring 2023 in Disney Plusthe streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.

Until now, it has been speculated that he could play characters like Abigail Brand wave Princess Verankebut a new report from Daniel Richman ensures that Emilia Clarke will the skrull call G’iah. So it is normal that they keep that identity a secret, because it would reveal the plot of the series.

In filming leaks, we have been able to see some action scenes, where it was insinuated that the character of Emilia Clarke he had powers or at least advanced combat skills, though we haven’t seen his Skrull version yet. But we know there will be a chase scene when Maria HillCobie Smulders go after her. This was shot on the streets of London.

Another interesting rumor is that Emilia Clarke will reprise his role in the movie The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2)so his character will be much more important to the UCM than we thought.

Who is G’iah? And… Why is his identity kept secret?

As we already know, Marvel he usually chooses little-known characters from the comics and doesn’t mind changing their origins. But even so, what Emilia Clarke be G’iah reveals many clues about the series secret invasion.

G’iah She was an undercover agent for the Skrulls and went undercover with her Klrr and her daughters on Earth posing as humans, thanks to her shape-shifting ability. In fact, they came to pose as Tony Stark and Pepper Pots, to steal top secret information. But G’iah he decided to switch sides upon seeing the sheer brutality his people were willing to use to achieve their goals.

So knowing all this, it’s easy to imagine how it fits into the series. secret invasion. Since the Skrulls They have been on Earth since the 1990s infiltrating positions of power. For this reason, some of them intend to recover the greatness of the old Skrull Empire, so they will decide to attack our planet from within. This will cause the race to divide between those who are in favor of the war against humans and those who are against it. Therefore, knowing that Emilia Clarke it is G’iahreveals to us that he will first be with one group and then move on to the other.

In the distribution of secret invasionapart from Emilia Clarke also stand out Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury Ben Mendelson like Talos, cobie smulders like Mary Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Don Cheadle like James Rhodes. Also, we will be able to see Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Billy Clements, Jean-Pascal Heynemand, Jeska Pike, Cain Aiden and Tony McCarthy.

For now, there is no release date for secret invasionbut they have revealed that it can be seen in the spring of 2023 in Disney Plus.