Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen in Game of thrones, House of the dragon has not been seen, why?

It was during the DIF London (Dream it fest for the acronym in English, or in Spanish dream party) last weekend, in which Emilia Clarke shared some memories of her work in game of Thrones and his thoughts on the new phenomenon House of the dragon. You may be interested in: Who leaves and who arrives in House of the dragon? For new fans of the series, Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Little was said about his family on the way to the iron throne, a story based on the books of George R.R. Martin and for this reason and after another book by the same author (Fire and Blood), which explores the life of this dynasty, House of the dragon was born. The new phenomenon of HBO It is set 172 years before Daenerys. that is to say, that the Targaryens that appear in the series are her ancestors, but they do not even reach great-great-grandparents, she would be the ninth generation of those Targaryens that we are currently seeing.

At the convention, which is a meeting of the public with celebrities, Clarke answered questions from the public and confessed not having seen House of the Dragonbecause? The actress said that one of the reasons was that I was working in the theater. Clarke is one of the actresses in the play The Seagull which was presented from June 29 to September 10 of this year (it should be remembered that House of the Dragon premiered on August 21). He also said that he was one of those people who preferred to see everything complete, “but Miguel Sapochnik He’s a great friend of mine, he’s the creator of the series and it’s my duty to watch it and I’m sure it’s amazing, it looks amazing,” she said.