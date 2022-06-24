Emilia Clarke does not want to return to Daenerys in Game of Thrones

There are some additional projects that the Game of Thrones franchise brings to its plans, as the actor Kit Harringtonwould repeat his role as Jon Snow and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show, the details so far are not so clear in the show at the moment, as it is not known who might appear to be included in said filming, nor what it might be the actual plot, but during an interview Emilia Clarke commented on a couple of points.

Since, in a recent interview with the BBC, Emilia Clarkethe actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project, but also confirmed that she probably won’t return as Daenerys Targaryenand when asked directly if he would return, he said “firmly” and between laughs: “No, I think I’m done”.

So Clarke herself isn’t interested in playing a Targaryen again, even now that HBO is investigating her character’s family in a big way, within the upcoming House of the Dragon TV series, a prequel set 300 years earlier. from the events of Game of Thrones, which focuses entirely on the Targaryen clan and Daenerys’s ancestors taking over King’s Landing.

The actress only said that she is looking forward to seeing the series and added: “I’m going to watch this as a new viewer because it’s [establecido] a billion years before our show, so it will feel different”So it’s quite possible that Clarke won’t return to the world of Westeros, but the actress will make her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way.

Well, despite the fact that her character is not officially confirmed, Clarke will appear in the television series. Marvel’s Secret Invasion for Disney+, where he will star alongside MCU heavy hitters: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as well as other newcomers set to appear include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Dermot Mulroney.

Now, as for the spin-off from Jon Snow, the creator of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R.R. Martinalso discussed the Jon Snow spinoff in a new blog post, where he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series, writing in the blog post that he couldn’t reveal who would be writing the series, but that the team at Harington is excellent: “Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought us the idea. I can’t tell you the names of the writers/showrunners as they haven’t been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, her own team, and they’re fantastic.”