Emilia Clarke fighting in a leaked Secret Invasion video

They are shooting the Secret Invasion series and Emilia Clarke’s character faces what may be an alien.

For now, we have very few details on the plot of Secret Invasion or the character he will play. Emilia Clarke on Marvel Studios. But they have leaked several scenes and now we can see how he faces someone who will probably be a Skrullsince the actor is wearing a motion capture suit and his appearance will be replaced by CGI in post-production.

Here we leave you the filtered video of Emilia Clarke:

Although it seems that she is in danger and that he is suffocating her, she manages to break free and hit the opponent hard. Definitely, Emilia Clarke will play a fascinating character.

What will the series be about?

Secret Invasion It will show us how the Skrulls want to invade Earth, which means that anyone at Marvel Studios is in danger as they may be a target to be replaced. Nick Fury and Thalos will have to join forces for the first time since Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) as they try to figure out who these aliens are and why they want to bring the Skrull Empire back to life starting with our planet.

We must remember that we have been able to see the Skrulls since Captain Marvel (2019), so they have been on Earth living with humans since the 90s. But some factions of this alien race do not want to continue in the shadows and intend to conquer everything.

The cast is led by Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury Ben Mendelson as Talos and cobie smulders like Mary Hill. But we can also see Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben Adir, Killian Scott and Tony McCarthy in as yet undisclosed roles.

the series of secret invasion will premiere sometime in 2022 on the Disney Plus streaming platform.