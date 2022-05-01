Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones What are her hidden talents? Photo: admagazine.com

Emilia Clarke from Game of Throne not only does he know how to act, he also has other talents that he has been able to exploit and that you surely do not imagine he possesses, here we tell you what they are!

In The Truth News We reveal that the famous is a dear friend of Jason Momoa, it was even revealed that he wanted her as his partner in Aquaman 2, where he thought she could perfectly play the role of Mera.

Previously we told you when Emilia’s first photo was leaked; however, now we will tell you the other artistic gifts with which this famous was born.

Jason Momoa’s friend fell in love with acting at the age of 3 thanks to the theater, hence her first auditions began at the age of 10 and she later became an actress after studying at Drama Center London, having in 2009 his big debut in One Doctors, a medical soap opera where he had a special appearance.

Although, not only does she know how to act, since, in 2021, she published her first book entitled MOM: Mother of Madness, which tells the story of a single mother named Maya who realizes that she has supernatural powers, which she will use to end a human trafficking network.

In addition, Emilia also knows how to sing, in fact, she was encouraged to sing Last Christmas, in the film that bears the same name and received very good acceptance, although she had already sung before and did it for The Only One by Dolce & Gabbana, a campaign international for said fragrance.

How tall is Emily?

He is 1.57 meters tall and is currently 35 years old, since he was born on October 23, 1986 in London, United Kingdom.

