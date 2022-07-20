Emilia Clarke, from surviving 2 aneurysms to conquering the world with Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke She is one of the most recognized actresses worldwide thanks to the fact that she played Daenerys Targaryen in the television series, “Game of Thrones”; the program was a success in the United States and in the rest of the world because of the story they told.

But the british actress had to overcome a very important obstacle to continue in the series, since he suffered two aneurysms between 2011 and 2013, and put their lives in danger.

clarke managed to recover from this serious health problem and was able to continue with his career, where he starred in other high-profile movies and participated in all seasons of “Game of Thrones” (Game of Thrones).

Place of birth

Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke She was born on October 23, 1986 in London, United Kingdom, but since she was a child she lived in Oxford, a city located in the south of Great Britain.

His father worked in plays, while his mother was vice president of a transnational company that was dedicated to marketing.

Work prior to Game of Thrones

The actress revealed in 2014 that game of Thrones was the first major project of his career and that before landing the role of Daenerys Targaryenhe worked six jobs in order to support his life, which included a small apartment.

He worked in a bar, a call center, a museum and a food service to earn an income in which he landed a major role.

Other famous roles

Aside from being the ‘mother of dragons’, Daenerys Targaryen, clarke he has had other major roles in high-profile movies; she played the heroine sarah connor in the film “Terminator Genisys”.

also came out in Solo: A Star Wars Storywhere he played Han Solo’s romantic interest, Qi’rawho worked for a well-known criminal organization in the world of starwars.

Emmy Award Nominated

The role of Daenerys Targaryen changed the life of clarke because the success of “Game of Thrones” made her very famous around the world and she was nominated four times for the Emmy Awards for their performances.

could not win in Emmy Awards of 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019, but the last nomination was the most important because it was the first time he was in the Leading Actress in a Drama Series category; the other three was in the supporting actress category.

aneurysms

The delicate health situation of the actress It was not revealed publicly until 2019 when she wrote an editorial article for the American magazine, The New Yorker, where she told in detail what faced with the illness.

The actress revealed that the first aneurysm who suffered was in 2011months after the premiere of “Game of Thrones”, and that it took more than a month to recover after undergoing emergency surgery; the second was in 2013but she was already aware that she could suffer from it because it was discovered during the studies they did two years before.

Unfortunately, the second operation for the illness required one surgical intervention more invasive because the doctors had to open her skull to cure her.

In an interview he gave for the BBC in 2022, clarke disclosed that parts of his brain they no longer work for this illnessbut what is grateful that he was able to survive and have a normal life.

“The part of my brain that is no longer usable (because of the aneurysm), it is incredible that I can speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions. I am one of the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive that, “said the actress in an interview with the BBC.

Emilia Clarke started the SameYou Foundation with the purpose of help to people who have suffered aneurysms like her and others serious diseases that affect the brain; he pointed out that working on “Game of Thrones” It was an important part for me to get ahead.