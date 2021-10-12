News

Emilia Clarke instead of Amber Heard for Aquaman? Here is the fan-art!

Posted on
Fans continue to imagine the gorgeous Emilia Clarke de Game of thrones in the shoes of Princess Mera in the highly anticipated Aquaman 2, obviously as a substitute for the now unloved Amber Heard, which at the moment is made official in the part also for the sequel to James Wan.

Disappointment with him clearly depends on the general public’s love for Johnny Depp, defeated in the defamation lawsuit filed against the Sun and his ex-wife and immediately after being fired from the role of Grindelwald for the saga of Fantastic Beasts. Some fans are convinced that not only the actor should be paying for all the media chaos generated by the trial Pirates of the Caribbean but also the interpreter of Mera in Aquaman, who, however, despite the controversy will return in the role of both Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Aquaman 2.

On the other hand, the public has already chosen the perfect actress to replace her: as you can see from the two fan-art at the bottom of the article it is Emilia Clarke, beloved star de Game of thrones which, at least from the images we see below, really seems the ideal choice for a change of protagonist that seems pure utopia. The fact remains that the two fan-art are truly breathtaking and certainly will help to whet the imagination of the public.

What do you think about it? Are you also part of the group of fans who would prefer a new actress in the role of Mera, or are you on the side of Amber Heard? Tell us in the comments.

