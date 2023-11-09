Actresses Emilia Clarke and Jenna Ortega were among the winners of this year’s Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

Clarke, 37, took home the actress of the year award, while Ortega, 21, was honored with the breakthrough gong for her role in the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

Meanwhile, England and Arsenal footballer Alessia Russo, who scored for the Lionesses during this year’s World Cup semi-finals, won the Sportsperson gong.

“I’m just a football player but I guess that comes with the job now,” he said.

“It’s amazing for women’s football, to see how much it has progressed and where the game is today and how we are taking it forward.

“If we’re inspiring the next generation we’re doing the right thing.”

Barbie actress and filmmaker Emerald Fennell won director of the year for her films, including Promising Young Woman and Saltburn – which are set for release at the end of the month.

Speaking at the event, he said, “I mean, there’s nothing in the world that I love more than women.

“It’s a real pleasure to be in a room with so many people I admire and it’s an honor and a thrill.”

Musician Janelle Monáe received the Musician of the Year award for her album The Edge of Pleasure, released this year.

Serbian artist Marina Abramovic, whose work is currently on display at the Royal Academy of Arts, won the artist award, while bestselling author Maggie O’Farrell received the author award.

The recipient of the philanthropy gong was actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw for her humanitarian work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

Meanwhile Patsy Stevenson was arrested while attending sarah everard Vigil received a promotional award in 2021.

Other winners include Tory Burch, who was given the designer award, and actress Camille Cottin, who won the Editor’s Choice award.

Stars including Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall, Oscar winner Olivia Colman and King Kong’s Naomi Watts presented awards at the fashion magazine’s annual ceremony held at London’s Claridge’s Hotel on Tuesday.