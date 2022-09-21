Emilia Clarke opens the door to a return of Daenerys Targaryen: “We don’t know where her body is”

Ms of three years have passed since the mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, murdered blackberry at the hands of Jon Snow in the throne room, after completing a genocide in King’s Landing and reaching the long-awaited iron throne.

More than three years in which the vast majority of fans of the series inspired by the universe of George RR Martin were devastated by an abrupt endfull of conveniences and narrative inconsistencies.

Today, HBO has returned to the top of the audiovisual industry thanks to ‘The House of the Dragon’garnering hundreds of thousands of positive reviews and millions of viewers every Sunday night.

A circumstance that has led the team responsible for ‘Game of Thrones’ to launch ‘snow’, the spin-off that will narrate the life of Jon Snow after the end of the series. A sequel series in which… could Daenerys return?

This is how the actress Emilia Clarke has hinted in an interview for the French media Conventions France: “You never know”.

Drogon took Daenerys to Volantis, land of resurrections

If this eventually came to pass, it wouldn’t be the first time we’d see a resurrection in this universe. Jon Snow, without going any further, was resurrected by Melisandre, the red priestess of Stannis Baratheon.

In this sense, the creators of the series confirmed that the supposedly lifeless body of Daenerys was taken to Volantis, land of red priests. Is this an open door to the return of the beloved chain breaker?

This is what the actress said about it: “You never know. We don’t know where Daenerys’s body is.”.

What has not yet been confirmed is whether he will return in ‘Snow’ or a spin-off of his own. But the return of him, seems safeeven more so if we see the number of winks that ‘The House of the Dragon’ is launching in this direction.

Please, let everything be true and make up the disastrous end of one of the best series in the history of television.