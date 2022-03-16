Emilia Clarke promotes foundation to help those affected in Ukraine

Through her social networks, the actress Emilia Clarke published a series of images in which she attached some links to join the aid for the Ukrainians affected by the conflict that Russia unleashed.

“My heart is breaking along with so many others for the continued suffering, pain and anguish that millions are experiencing in Ukraine. As the news rolls in every day, it can be overwhelming not knowing how one person can make a difference in this shocking reality, but here are a few ways to show your support and send a little love,” she wrote.

He indicated that each person who wants or wishes to join this incredible and noble work team and donate the funds that are needed can do so by informing themselves through the Instagram account of @disastersemergencycommittee.

He added that doing so will help provide food, water, shelter and medical care to refugees and displaced families. In the meantime, those in the United States can donate to directrelief.org, which is working to meet the medical needs of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

“The beautifully made and incredibly soft and comfortable t-shirts that Ted, the team and I wear are from the always gorgeous and loving @charliemackesy. All proceeds go to @chooselove. And finally, my incredibly talented and dear friend @jasperfry has some awesome photos he took of #kyiv in 2018 for sale. All proceeds will go to four Ukraine-based charities. Information on her page ”, concluded the actress.

There have been several artists who have joined the cause that has no other purpose than to do their bit to help all those who have suffered the ravages of war and who have been displaced from Ukrainian territory.