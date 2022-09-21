Emilia Clarke protests against the end of Game of Thrones

Actress Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, is not happy with the end of the series and the character.

Attention SPOILERS. Emilia Clarke went from being quite unknown to being world famous thanks to the series Game of Thrones where he played Daenerys Targaryen, the last of a powerful House of Westeros and who intended to conquer everything with his three dragons. She almost got her goal, but in the end Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stops her.

Although many years have passed since the end of Game of Thronesnow with the premiere of the spin-off the house of the dragon, the debate of whether the main series had a good ending or not has returned. Especially since it was announced that they would do another program starring Jon Snow.

In a recent interview with DIF LondonEmilia Clarke revealed her opinion on the end of Game of Thrones Y Daenerys Targaryen:

“I still think Daenerys did nothing wrong. It’s not fair that Jon lives. I want Daenerys with him. With Jon. They could go to family therapy and fix their problems. Daenerys is a very optimistic character, she has high hopes and she wishes she could pull it off.”

Then he added: “It is unlikely that she will return but… Never say never.”

The series Game of Thrones Y the dragon house can be seen in the streaming platform HBO Max.

Now he has to focus on his present at Marvel.

Game of Thrones is the past of Emilia Clarke and I shouldn’t think about it too much, since we saw how her character died and her dragon took her flying. While Jon Snow he went with the free men beyond the wall.

His present is Marvel Cinematic Universesince he will play a mysterious character in secret invasionthe new series of this saga where Emilia Clarke will match Samuel L Jackson (Nick Furry), Ben Mendelson (Thallos), Olivia Coleman (Sony Falsworth) cobie smulders (Mary Hill), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes).

For now we have few details of the plot of secret invasion but the Skrulls are involved so everything points to that Emilia Clarke will play a character from this extraterrestrial race. Although we will find out that when it opens in mid-2023 on Disney Plus, the streaming platform that you can access through this link.

Also, Emilia Clarke will make another movie called McCarty, where she will play Jean Kerr and will be about Joseph McCarthy (Michael Shannon), the influential ex-politician who rose to fame as a promoter of anti-communist and anti-homosexual American political sentiment during the Cold War. Directed by Václav Marhoul, they will also feature actors like Scoot McNairy and Dane DeHaan.