Emilia Clarke reacts to the Jon Snow series

Actress Emilia Clarke will always be remembered for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and now she is talking about the Jon Snow spin-off.

It was recently confirmed that they will be making a new series based on the characters from the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin. This spin-off of Game of Thrones will star Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and that is why the opinion of Emilia Clarkeas Daenerys Targaryen He had a very intense relationship with him.

At the beginning of the interview, the actress talked about the prequel to Game of Thrones titled The House of the Dragon which will premiere in hbo max this same August:

“I’m going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it’s set a billion years before our show, so it’s going to feel different.”

It’s actually only 200 years, but we won’t see any characters from the main series of Game of Thrones. Then he talked about the series of Jon Snow:

Kit Harrington has told me. And I know it exists. It’s happening. As far as I can tell, Kit created him, so he’s in the series from scratch. So what you’ll be seeing, hopefully, if that happens, is certified by Kit Harrington.”

Nevertheless, Emilia Clarke it is clear that he will not return as Daenerys Targaryen: “No… I think I’m done.”

We will see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even if I don’t return to Game of Throneswe can see Emilia Clarke in the series secret invasion of Disney Plus. For now, not much of the plot has been revealed, but we know that the Skrulls are involved in this story. In the distribution also stand out Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury Ben Mendelson like Talos, cobie smulders like Mary Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Anna Wilson-Jones, Billy Clements, Irena Tyshyna Y Jean-Pascal Heynemand.

We still don’t know what character he will play Emilia Clarkebut hopefully it will be very impressive and that it will have more travel in the UCM.