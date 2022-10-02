Emilia Clarke remembers the controversial end of Game of Thrones: “It’s not fair”

‘Game of Thrones’ is back in fashion thanks to the tremendous success of ‘The House of The Dragon’ and in addition to discovering great talents like Millie Alcock (young Rhaenyra), the old cast of the original series is still more present than ever.

Since Kit Haringtonwhich in a few months announce its spin-off sequel ‘Snow’, until Emilia Clarkewho has been on the lips of many fans and media these days after his statements not only about a possible return to the universe created by George RR Martin, but also what he thinks about the criticism towards the end of the series and towards the changes of his character, Daenerys Targaryen.

In a recent meeting with the press during the Dream It Fest London event, the actress I surprised many with his position regarding the narrative decisions suffered by the mother of dragons in the last two seasons.

Emilia Clarke Defends Daenerys Targaryen

Despite the amount of criticism received by the showrunners of the series, Benioff and Weiss, about the acceleration of plots that occurred in the last two seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’, Clarke is clear that she is delighted with what his character did at the end of the series.

“I still think Daenerys did nothing wrong. It’s not fair that Jon lives. I want Daenerys with him. With Jon. They could go to family therapy and fix their problems. Daenerys is a very optimistic character, she has high hopes and she wishes she could make it,” she said at Dream It Fest London.

Regarding Khaleesi’s return in ‘Snow’ or in a spin-off of her own, the actress had this to say: “It’s unlikely that she’ll come back but… Never say Never“.

Currently, the interpreter is focused on her next role within the UCM, which will most likely happen in the series ‘Secret Invasion’.