Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2… in this great fan-art

MADRID, May 3. (CultureLeisure) –

continues the campaign started years ago by some fans for Warner Bros. to remove Amber Heard from the DC Universe. The online petition that demands that the actress stop being Mera has already exceeded three million signatures and, in parallel, there are already those who venture Who would be your ideal replacement? In the pools the name that continues to sound more strongly is that of Emilia Clarkethe actress who played Daenerys in Game of Thrones (Game of Thrones).

After the latest information, which assures that Heard has seen how his character will have an almost testimonial presence, less than ten minutes on screenin Aquaman and the Lost Kingdoma sequel that will again be directed by james wannow the artist, diamondhead, has imagined Emilia Clarke as Mera.

The illustrator accompanied his work, which he published on his Instagram profile, with a message in which he expressed the clear desire of the fans to see the protagonist of Game of Thrones replacing Amber Heard like the Atlantean heroine.

“While Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard still in full swing, things, at least, do not look good for Amber Heard. That said, a huge petition has been started (once again) to replace Amber Heard in the role of Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’. While it’s unlikely that such a big change will be made to the movie, right now (it’s too late), one of the fan favorites to replace Amber is actress Emilia Clarke. Personally, I also think a change like this would have been a great decision. So, enjoy this poster I’ve made of Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” said the artist.

Conceived as if it were a movie poster, in the illustration you can see Clarke as the aquatic heroine of DC, emerging from the sea and clad in her characteristic green battle suit. Thus, wearing her long red hair and wearing her crown, Aquaman’s partner is shown with a defiant smiledisplaying his Atlantean powers with which he controls the water.

It should be remembered that the second installment of the franchise starring Jason Momoa as DC’s Atlantean hero, has delayed its release date. Initially scheduled for December 16 this year, the studio has opted for delay its release to March 17 next yearwhich will prevent Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from facing the box office sequel to avatar.