Emilia Clarke revealed secrets to her colleague Matt Smith before filming House of the Dragon

The House of the Dragon it is getting us more and more into the plot of the Seven Kingdoms. Betrayals, wars, conspiracies, everything that made us fall in love with Game of Thrones, are jumping like cards on the table. With three episodes online, the prequel reveals how several discursive lines intersect, such as that of the Targaryens.

Without a doubt, the prequel to Game of Thrones, set in the universe created by George RR Martin for his theme ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, is plagued by members of the powerful family that ruled the throne for centuries in Westeros. However, we all know that this ended in disgrace.



Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones. Photo: Instagram @0fl0t

Three years after Game of Thrones, its final chapter has continued to disappoint fans. That is why they have put all the chips in that The House of the Dragon I can give you some of those explanations that were left unfinished and that left you with a bitter taste 3 years ago.

What was the role of Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones

The actress was practically the only representative of the iconic Targaryen clan. Emilia Clarke She became famous among fans of the HBO Max series as Daenerys Targaryen. Her mission in Game of Thrones was to try to conquer Westeros in order to return the dynasty to her family.

For this his character in Game of Thrones he had to muster the support of the army. We are not going to spolear, we will only say that we already know how his mission ended. Now, as a relative of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the actress felt the need to give her advice to Matt Smith. After all, she might want to change some of the story this time.

What Emilia Clarke advised Matt Smith of The House of the Dragon

“She was very generous, even before my screen test she was very aware of the process. She told me: ‘Get used to the wig. It is a complete and convoluted process.’ And she was right, it takes an hour and a half to put on the wig, “he said. matt smith in a recent interview.

On his character as the villain of The House of the Dragon the actor revealed that he was always interested in “subverting it a little bit into something different. I think there’s a kind of weird, sensitive nature to Daemon, and a pretty genuine loyalty to him.”



Emilia Clarke to Matt Smith. Photo: Twitter @ecllarke

Even like Emilia Clarke did in Game of Thrones, Matt Smith also feels that he got a great “connection” with his character. “I feel like I’ve made a connection with Daemon and also with the other actors. I think we have a wonderful cast,” he added.