Emilia Clarke revealed the only thing she regrets about her time on Game of Thrones

The premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon brought Game of Thrones back to the fore, and many of the issues we had already forgotten about the series began to come up again. More than 3 years after her end, Emilia Clarke regrets something about the end that she has nothing to do with her character.

September 25, 2022 10:47 a.m.

When a series as successful internationally as game of Thrones comes to an end after so long, it is normal for praise, criticism and above all anecdotes to arise that enchant their fans and are remembered despite time, many revolve around its protagonists, Emilia Clarke being one of the most commented. Thanks to her excellent work on Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke What Daenerys Targaryen became one of the iconic female characters of historical dramas that have captivated us in the last decade. She became an obligatory reference for lovers of fantasy series, despite the controversial way in which she ended her arc in that terrible final season for many.

Emilia Clarke has acknowledged that her biggest frustration when finishing the recordings of Games of Thrones was not how her character ended

Until the eighth season, Dany was easily one of the biggest fan favorites on the show. That actually persisted to the end, even if his decisions became more divisive among the audience. And it is not that his death did not make sense, but for a plot with such a long history, making such a dramatic change of personality from savior to deranged murderer was very hasty.

Nonetheless, while her change of character arc, going from good to evil so quickly, felt unnatural and made pointless by her lack of transition, as the Mother of Dragons and a force to be reckoned with throughout Westeros, Dany was a fascinating character owner of the most exciting episodes of the series. That is why everything related to her with her interpreter fascinates fans, especially in relation to behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

When a series ends, it is very common to hear stories of the material memories that its cast members take with them, in the case of a program as famous as game of Thrones It was impossible for something like this not to happen. Although in the case of Emilia, she stands out especially because the same actress recognizes that she is so good that she was not able to take anything, because what she really wanted, they did not want to give her.

Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones could not fulfill her last wish in the series

Clarke has acknowledged that his greatest frustration in finishing the recordings of games of thrones It was not how her character ended, but that she could not take one of the most precious souvenirs she could have had, one of the wigs that she used throughout the series as the platinum blonde Daenerys. As you may recall, the interpreter admitted during filming that she tried to dye her own hair for a while to stay in character, but the results were so terrible that she had to cut it off and wear wigs.

In spite of everything, it is possible that as the protagonist of Game of Thrones, Emilia was not able to get a wig from the set of the show, but fortunately she was able to get her brother to take a souvenir which would later be given to him as a nice surprise Christmas present, since the young man coincidentally also worked on the HBO series as part of the camera crew.

“She was a frustratingly good girl, I didn’t take anything.”