Emilia Clarke reveals that parts of her brain are “missing” after suffering aneurysms

the star of game of ThronesEmilia Clarke spoke about the two brain aneurysms she suffered while filming the show.

The 35-year-old actress previously revealed that she had survived two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013.

An aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches.

On July 17, in sunday morning of BBC One, Clarke said: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable: it is remarkable that I can speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.

“I’m in the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive that.”

Of his brain scans, Clarke said: “That’s a long way to go! Which always makes me laugh.

“Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it goes away. And so the blood finds a different route to move, but then whatever part is missing, it’s gone.”

After the aneurysms, Clarke suffered from aphasia and at one point was unable to remember her own name.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in game of Thrones (HBO)

Fortunately, Clarke’s long-term memory hasn’t been affected, which means she’s felt confident acting in the two-and-a-half-hour production of The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theater in London. Read the review of The Independent here.

In 2019, Clarke launched a charity, SameYou, which aims to raise money for those recovering from brain surgeries and strokes.

Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019.