Emilia Clarke Says Daenerys Won’t Be In Jon Snow Spin-Off

When the end of Game of Thrones It was already sensed that this was not the last thing we were going to see from the universe created by George RR Martin. Shortly after, a prequel to the series was announced that will be released this summer of 2022.

What no one expected is that there would be a spin-off on the character of Jon Snow, something that seems to be underway. Since the news broke, the speculations have been many, one of them is the possible presence of the character of Daenerys.



Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ Other sources

Emilia Clarke, actress who played the “mother of dragons”, has confirmed that she will not be in that series. She has said it in an interview for the BBC where she has given more details about this production, since she is a friend of Kit Harington, who would be the protagonist.

As he has said, everything is a project promoted by the actor himself. He has been involved in it from the beginning and if he does, he will be in charge of the series. However, no one is able to confirm today if there is any platform interested in production.



The kiss between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen was one of the great moments of the series. Other sources

Lots of doubts

What is known about the Jon Snow spin-off?

There are more doubts than certainties about this possible series, since very little has transpired since the intention to do it was announced. This is the first thing to keep in mind, the project is at a very early stage.

The intention to do it is one of the few things that are taken for sure, although it is in very influential people. Among them, as already mentioned, the protagonist himself, who would be so attracted by the idea that he will lead it.

This means that HBO will explore the possibility of doing so. In fact, according to Variety Y dead linethe directors of the platform have already sat down with those responsible for the series and have not rejected it, a great step for any production.



Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, in ‘Game of Thrones’ Other sources

But this series faces a great handicapsince if the series is about Jon Snow there will be actors from Game of Thrones that they should come out in it. It is known by all that some of the protagonists of the series ended up tired of their characters and fight against typecasting.

Perhaps for this reason Emilia Clarke will not work on it. But this doesn’t seem to have been a problem for Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. So if all goes according to plan, Sansa and Arya Stark will appear in this series.



Kit Harington and Maisie Williams are Jon Snow and Arya Stark. Third parties

Like almost everything that surrounds this series, the followers have been divided. There are those Snow fans who want to see him do anything and those who think his story did the right thing to die with the series.

But the truth is that if they want they can expand it much more. Snow’s character in the books is much more relevant than in the series and there are events surrounding her person that have not been completely closed, for example, for what purpose was she resurrected?

Questions that are not known if they will be resolved because nothing is known about the plot at the moment. Nor the temporary place in which it is located. Although in the last scene of the character, he heads north with the old Night’s Watch and the so-called Wild Ones.