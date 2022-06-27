Emilia Clarke Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending Would Upset People ‘No Matter What We Did’

ads

The end of game of Thrones It is hotly contested among fans. However, Emilia Clarke doesn’t think they would have been happy with any ending proposed by HBO. This is why.

emilia clark | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The end of ‘Game of Thrones’ sparked outrage among many fans

For a moment, game of Thrones captured the attention of fans with amazing storytelling, performances, and graphics. However, after increasing fans season after season, it all came crashing down in the closing moments of the HBO series.

Most fans were upset at the way Daenerys Targaryen’s story ended. She worked hard to create an army of followers throughout the series and made promises to be different from her predecessors. But in the end, she lost her good conscience and turned into a bloodthirsty, power-hungry version of herself, which caught many fans off guard.

Also, as The Gamer pointed out, some fans argue that the game of Thrones The ending was terrible because HBO rushed it. After seven seasons of building the world and characters of game of Thronesthe HBO series raced to the finish line with copious amounts of blurry action in Season 8.

Emilia Clarke thought the ending of ‘Game of Thrones’ was a challenge, but she respects it

In a June 2022 interview with The Guardian, Clarke addressed the highly controversial game of Thrones final. Following her first script reading, Clarke admitted that the final season was “definitely a challenge.”

It was an honor to interview Emilia Clarke ahead of her UK stage debut in The Seagull. She talked about pain, fame, illness, bad reviews, baking, Brad Pitt and much more https://t.co/TAHu6ZQFBo — Kathryn Bromwich (@kathryn42) June 26, 2022

“I walked out the door, took my keys, forgot my phone and kept walking,” she explained, alluding to not liking herself. In the end, she accepted it.

“I totally understand and respect why they did it,” Clarke added. “There’s a depressing reality to how it ended that actually feels grounded in truth, that no one wants for her favorite fantasy show. I’m not sure what other direction it could have gone.”

Despite those fanatics who despise Game of Thrones’ At the end, Clarke says it’s “the ultimate flattery.” In his opinion, the fans would not be happy anyway. She concluded, “No matter what we did, we would have upset people because it was ending.”

George RR Martin is working on a new ending

Now the author of the source material, George RR Martin, is finishing the last two books in the series. In 2020, he promised that the ending of the book will be completely different from the ending of the show. There has been much speculation about the winter winds release date, but Martin has not announced an official release for the book at the time of publication.

Game of Thrones prequels and sequels coming soon

As if the books weren’t enough to look forward to, fans are becoming even more game of Thrones content in the near future. house of the dragon will be released on August 21, 2022. The prequel takes place 200 years before the fall of the throne that we see in game of Thrones and details the beginnings of House Targaryen, including the events leading up to the Dance with Dragons: the Targaryen civil war.

More recently, Martin shared news of another game of Thrones spin-off centered on Jon Snow. Kit Harrington will reprise his role, but other plot details are still under wraps. The series could deal with the consequences of Jon being a Targaryen.

At this time, the working title of the series is SNOW, according to a blog post by Martin. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.

