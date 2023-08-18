Entertainment

Emilia Clarke says she met Samuel L. Jackson was nearly run over.

(CNN) — Emilia Clarke was thrilled to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Samuel L. She was almost in shock for missing Jackson.

“I almost ran over him,” the “Game of Thrones” star revealed to Yahoo Entertainment in a video interview posted Friday, referring to an accident on the set of the new MCU series “Secret Invasion.”

Clarke recounted how he was ordered to drive a Lada—which, he explained, “is like a very old Russian car”—for a scene in the sci-fi thriller, which he had to drive in front of the camera, and Jackson, and stop dying.

However, the transmission and gear stick were confusing, as the Lada had six controls and 10 pedals, which resembled “a tractor”, Clark explained.

However, production was running behind schedule and there was pressure to take the job, so Clarke jumped in.

He explains, “I was wrong, I put my foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.”



However, the actress was able to correct her mistake just in time, thereby averting certain disaster and a confrontation with Jackson, aka Nick Fury.

On how Jackson handled the moment, Clarke said, “He was very courageous, charming and kind.”

But, Clark continued, “Then I cried a little bit and someone else ran it for me.”

“Secret Invasion,” which also stars Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn and Oscar winner Olivia Colman, follows the covert invasion of the alien Skrull race — first introduced on planet Earth in 2019’s “Captain Marvel.”

