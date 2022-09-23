Emilia Clarke speaks again about the controversial end of ‘Game of Thrones’: “It’s not fair”

‘Game of Thrones’ has become topical again thanks to the arrival on television of ‘House of Dragons’, the prequel that make reference to the past of the Targaryen house. A family that had a key role in the series, above all, for the interpretation of Emilia Clarke What Daenerys Targaryen and its controversial end in the series created from the novels of George R.R. Martin.

The actress has appeared in the Dream It Fest Londonwhere she has been asked again precisely for that reason, for the death of her character at the end of ‘Game of Thrones’, which even angered fans of Emilia Clarke, especially because, on the contrary, Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington, he stayed alive by stopping her before she conquered everything.

Emilia has once again confessed her dissatisfaction with the end of the plot, which she thinks is “not fair”: “I still think Daenerys did nothing wrong. It’s not fair that Jon lives. I want Daenerys with him. With Jon. They could go to family therapy and fix their problems. Daenerys is a very optimistic character, she has high hopes and she wishes that she could achieve it”.

And it is that despite her tragic end, the actress was also asked about a hypothetical return of his character to ‘Game of Thrones’ in prequel form. A question to which she replied: “It is unlikely that she will return but… Never say Never”.

Marvel-centric

Emilia Clarke’s plans do not go, at the moment, for ‘Game of Thrones’, but for the marvel universewhere will play a character that very little is known about in ‘Secret Invasion’the new series where he will also coincide with other actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman and Cobie Smulders, among others.