Emilia Clarke suffered two aneurysms filming Game of Thrones

Madrid – Emilia Clarke, the actress who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, suffered two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 while filming the series. The London interpreter has recalled how she recovered from those major health problems, noting that the mere fact that she can talk about her already seems incredible considering that after her attacks several parts of her brain were disabled .

“With how much of my brain I can no longer use, it’s amazing that I’m still able to speak and live my life completely normally with absolutely no problems. I am part of the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive that, ”said the actress in an interview on the Sunday Morging program, which she went to promote her new play in the British capital, The Seagull.

Clarke also mentioned how important it was to be working on the series at the time. “It was the most excruciating pain, but it was also incredibly positive that Game of Thrones gave me a purpose,” he said about his aneurysms, a disease that requires long recovery periods and about which he was honest for the first time in 2019.

[ Génesis Rodríguez, hija de ‘El Puma’, pone sabor latino en serie de Netflix ]

Following these events that severely affected his brain, Clarke founded a charity for brain injury victims called SameYou, and learned to accept his current state of health and live with it. “I thought, ‘Well, this is who you are. This is the brain you have.’ So there’s no point in continually dwelling on what might not be there,” he noted.

Among the projects that Emilia Clarke has in sight, her presence in Secret Invasion stands out, the Marvel series that is in post-production phase and whose role in it has not yet been revealed. In it, which will consist of six episodes, she shares a cast with, among others, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Ben Mendelson as the Skrull leader known as Talos.