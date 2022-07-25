Emilia Clarke talks about her possible return to Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones ended in 2019 and, since then, there has been a lot of news about possible continuations of the saga created by George RR Martin and made into a series by David Benioff and DB Weiss. Some of them have not gone ahead, and others are released this year as The house of the dragon, but there are still many more projects to reveal…

The first of them, the sequel starring Jon Snow that The Hollywood Reporter revealed a week ago and that, now, George RR Martin has confirmed while giving new details about the series, such as its working title, Snow, and many other Game of Thrones productions for HBO in which he is also involved.

And if Jon Snow returns, so will Daenerys Targaryen? The actress who played her Emilia Carke, is clear, “I’m done with the world of dragons”. This is how the interpreter has ended possible speculation about her involvement in the series, which she says she has heard about through her creator, Kit Harington himself.

“He has told me about the series, I know that it exists, that it is in development. It has been created by Kit himself, as far as I have been able to know, it is he who has formed the team. So if it finally happens, what will be seen on TV will be certified by the Kit Harington label, “joked the actress who is now focused on her career in the theater.

Despite the fact that Game of Thrones has forever marked his life and his career, the truth is that Clarke has decided to leave it completely behind, Well, not only does he not aspire to appear in more spin-offs of the series, but he has also revealed in the interview that he is no longer going to do more nudity, because he has already “done too many” in his entire career.

Waiting for HBO to confirm more spin-offs born from Game of Thrones, next August 22 you will be able to see the first of them, The house of the dragon, which works as a sequel to what was seen in the series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss.