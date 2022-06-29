Emilia Clarke talks about returning to Game of Thrones

Very recently it was announced that the character of game of Thrones, Jon Snow, would have its own spin off, which will give even more background to the personality that fans of the series liked so much. With this, some wondered if at some point Daenerys Targaryen would have her own show, and according to the actress Emilia ClarkeThey shouldn’t expect it.

In an interview of the BBC, clarke talked about the spin off focused on Jon Snow which was recently announced by George R.R. Martin. Apparently, Harrington was eager to return, as he had introduced the program to Martin and to his own HBOand was asked clarke if he would also bring his character back to life in the new project.

To this question he answered with a clear “no, I think I’m done.” News that might not encourage fans of the franchise.

For its part, there was talk of the other series House of The Dragon. Show which will include the distant relatives of Daenerys. The actress is very excited about the event, expressing that she wants to take a look at it once it is released. She confirming that she is going to be just another spectator, and that she will surely enjoy seeing a new cast enter the saga.

Here his comment:

I’m going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it’s set a billion years before our show, so it’s going to feel different.

Remember that Game of Thrones: House of The Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.

