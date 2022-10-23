Emilia Clarke, the mother of dragons, turns 36

MEXICO CITY.- Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, better known as Emilia Clarke, is on long tablecloths because she turns 36 this October 23, full of new projects and harvesting the fame that left him his character “Daenerys Targaryen”.

Emilia was born in London in 1986. She studied acting at the Drama Center London and, like many of her colleagues, began her first steps in the theater and later made her debut on English television in a BBC soap opera.

Although it is known worldwide for being “Daenerys Targaryens” on the HBO series, “game of Thrones“, He has also had other important roles in romantic and action films such as “Me Before You” (2016), “Terminator: Genisys” (2015), “Last Christmas: Another Chance at Love” (2019) and even in ” Han Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018).

Clarke has earned a place in the acting elite and is even considered one of the most influential people in the world, according to “Time” magazine and it is not for less, because thanks to her character in the HBO series, she crossed language and generation barriers.

Lately, the London actress has admitted that she regrets certain things during the filming of the popular series “game of Thrones“Well, according to her, the character didn’t need so many nude scenes and she didn’t like the ending of “The Mother of Dragons” either; however, the power she currently has within the industry allows her to better choose her projects and impose her conditions.

At 36 years old, Emilia will begin a new challenge within her foray into the Marvel Universe where she will participate in the Disney series “Secret Invasion” in which she will share credits with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman and Cobie Smulders.