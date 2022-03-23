Emilia Clarke: These are the best 4 photos on Instagram of the Game of Thrones actress

The name of Emily Clarke, during the morning of this Tuesday it became trends, because social networks spread the rumor that the actress who gives life to louise clark on “Me Before You”could be the villain Summer in the series of “Secret Invasion” from Marvel Studios.

It must be remembered that the series will also star Samuel L Jacksonwho has also been seen on the recording set with the actress.

Seeking to celebrate this great role in the career of Clarke, then we tell you a series of curiosities of his life that we accompany with his best photos of his profile of Instagram.

What is your full name?

Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarkeknown as Emilia Clarkeis a British actress and author, who is known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the famous HBO series “Game of Thrones”.

How did Emilia’s career start?

His television debut was in 2009 and was a guest appearance on the BBC medical series “One Doctors” in 2009. The following year, she was named one of the “UK Stars of Tomorrow”for his role in the television movie “Triassic Attack”.

How did Daenerys Targayen come to be?

Emilia auditioned for the series of HBO when there were only 24 hours left for the end of the tests. At that time she was working as a waitress and she had to cheat on her supervisor. She has mentioned on different occasions that the casting was very intense.

Her entry into the series was by sheer luck, because after her casting, the role of Daenerys was assigned to the actress Tamzin Merchant, but she left the production and was replaced by Emilia.

Where did Emilia study?

Emilia Clarke, studied at the Drama Center Londonwhere he managed to appear in several theatrical productions.

KEEP READING

They filter photos and videos of Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion: this is known about her character in Marvel

Ephemeris: Emilia Clarke turns 35; everything you need to know about Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones