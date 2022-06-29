Emilia Clarke, very sincere about her biggest professional “failure”: “I wasn’t ready”

Emilia Clarke was made known to the world whole in 2011 as Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’, a role that raised her to the top. But, beyond her successes, the British actress has also faced failures in the workplace.

So now Emily has confessed that it was a “catastrophic failure” having played Holly Golightly, the role of Audrey Hepburn in ‘A breakfast with diamonds‘ in the Great White Way in the year 2013.

“Was I ready? No, definitely I wasn’t ready“, he states in an interview with the BBC. “It was a baby. I was so young and so inexperienced“.

So much so that at the time EW critic Thom Geier rated his play a C+, saying, “Too many scenes that just sit there, undelighting and robbing the play of any semblance of narrative drive.”

Now, Emilia Clarke premieres in the West End ‘The Seagull‘ and ensure that is “petrified” for her UK stage debut.

“Am deeply aware of the fact that there will be people to whichand they love ‘Game of Thrones’ and see it like this,” he explains. “Hopefully, they’ll come and go, ‘we just came to see the Mother of Dragons, oh, how frustrating, she is not on a dragonthis is not what I paid for.'” Spoiler alert: I’m not on a dragon at any point during this play,” he says resignedly.

