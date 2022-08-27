Emilia Clarke Was About To Appear In A Marvel Movie – CINEMABLEND

Emilia Clarke, an actress who played Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’, was able to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this film.

Emily Clarke, known for playing Daenerys Targaryens in game of Thrones and for starring Me Before You was about to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan, but he didn’t get the role.



Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo aka the Russo Brothers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier follows Steve Rogers, for whom waking up after decades of suspended animation involves more than just catching up with pop culture. The film began shooting in Cleveland, Washington DC and in New Mexico in 2013, and the Russos looked for an actress to play Sharon Carter, Rogers’ girlfriend.

Clarke was also considered to act in Iron Man 3.



According to dead linefive famous actresses were considered to be Sharon Carter: Jessica Brown Findlay (downton abbey), Teresa Palmer (Love and Honor), Imogen Poots (Jane Eyre), Alison Brie (Mad Men) and, of course, Emilia Clarke.

Many fans of the franchise assured that Alison Brie would keep the role because the Russo brothers were executive producers of the series that she starred in for six seasons, Community. However, the role was kept, finally, Emily VanCampCanadian actress who acted in revenge Y The Resident.

‘The house of the dragon’: Matt Smith and Emilia Clarke were boyfriends?

Emilia Clarke was also able to debut in the MCU in iron Man 3 (2013) as she was considered for the role of biologist Maya Hansen, who was played by Rebecca Hall. What do you think? Would you have liked to see the actress star in any of these films?