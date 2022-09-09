Emilia Clarke was called “short and plump” by director Patrick Delany at the premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

‘House of the Dragon’ will present 9 dragons, so we can learn more about the Westeros universe. Fans await the premiere and even special screenings and other promotional dynamics were organized in various parts of the world to celebrate the return of the franchise created by George RR Martin.

Unfortunately that event was ruined in Australia, where the director of a television network insulted Hollywood actress Emilia Clarke.

Emilia Clarke was called “short and chubby” at the premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’

‘House of the Dragon’, the prequel series to the television phenomenon ‘Game of Thrones’, had its official premiere in Australia on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

According to the local media ‘Crikey’, during that event the CEO of the Foxtel television network, Patrick Delany, was giving a speech before the screening of the fantasy series when he tried to make a joke about the first time he saw ‘Game of Thrones’.

“I was like, ‘What is this show with the short, chubby girl walking into the fire?'”

Delany was referring to Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke’s character, who in one of the series’ most famous scenes approached the flames to meet her dragons.

As expected, the alleged joke of the CEO of Foxtel did not cause grace among the attendees of the event and even Crikey assures that there was an awkward silence after Delany’s speech.

A Foxtel representative assured ‘Crikey’ that Patrick Delany’s intention was “self-deprecating humor”. On August 17, the company explained through ‘The Wrap’ that its CEO’s objective was “to convey that for him, ‘Game of Thrones’ was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from being relatively unknown to one of the most beloved actresses in film and television”.

“On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments were misunderstood and caused any offense,” the company concluded.

Fans defended Emilia Clarke by being called “short and chubby”

Due to the words of Patrick Delany and the absence of a public apology from the CEO of Foxtel, some fans expressed themselves on social networks to defend Emilia Clarke.

A fan cites Foxtel’s apology, saying that Patrick Delany’s intention was “self-deprecating humor” and criticizing the company.

“Patrick Delany’s comment was intended to be ‘light self-deprecating humor.’ So is calling another person self-deprecating? What a funny interpretation. Well, I’m going to be self-deprecating for a second, Patrick, you’re horrible.”

To this fan, it seems like a mistake that HBO or HBO MAX have not spoken out in favor of Emilia Clarke, since after all the actress generated millions of dollars in profits for the company.

“It happened during the ‘House of Dragon’ premiere and HBO hasn’t commented on it. The way this Patrick Delany trash disrespected Emilia… the woman who gave the company millions for 10 years “.

For his part, this Twitter user believes that everything in Foxtel’s apology was wrong, since it was Patrick Delany who had to show his face, and for him there is no “misinterpretation” of the CEO’s words.

“These apologies aren’t even from Patrick Delany, which is bad enough. [… ] Patrick should apologize to Emilia Clarke himself, not to us.”