Emilia Clarke was excited to confirm the Jon Snow series: “It’s happening!”

No more than good news for fans of Game of Thrones: it is that House of the Dragon, the prequel series that HBO Max will premiere in August and will tell how the Targaryen House became one of the most powerful in the Seven Kingdoms, a Jon Snow spin-off will be added later that will come from the hand of nothing more and nothing less than its interpreter: Kit Harington.

The news was confirmed, perhaps unintentionally, by Emilia Clarke. In an interview with the BBC, the actress who gave life to the intrepid Daenerys Targaryen, or Khaleesi, “Mother of Dragons”first commented that she is anxious to see what the prequel will be like and that it will be strange to see it from the outside.

“I’m going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it’s a billion years before our show, so it’s going to feel different Clarke explained.

Is Daenerys Targaryen back? “I don’t think so,” her actress, Emilia Clarke, simply replied.

Later, when the journalist told him about the rumors that Kit Harington would reprise his role as Jon Snow in a sequel, Clarke confided: “He has told me. And I know it exists. It’s happening!”.

Subsequently, he stated that from the beginning the project was “conceived by Kit Harington”. When asked about a possible return of Daenerys Targaryen to the screen, the actress answered, not very sure: “” No, I think I’m done [con ese rol]”.

Clarke gave this interview as part of his return to the British stage with Seagull, from Chekhov. Before talking about this great challenge, he recalled his theatrical debut very funny: it was on Broadway, in 2013, with Breakfast at Tiffany’s. “It was a catastrophic failure” , he remembered. “I just wasn’t ready. I was definitely not ready. It was a baby. She was so young and so inexperienced…” she explained.

Emilia Clarke also recalled her eventful theatrical debut on Broadway

In relation to this new theatrical opportunity, Clarke admitted that she is petrified with fear and that she is weighed by the fact that many people go to see her for her participation in the successful fantasy series. “I am deeply aware of the fact that there will be people who love game of Thrones and see it like this,” he told the BBC. “It’s 10 times scarier because there will be people waiting to go to say: ‘ She can only act in front of the camera, clearly she can’t act on stage’, which is obviously the biggest fear ”, he confided.

Despite those misgivings, Clarke was excited by the possibility that this interpretation of uA play written in 1895 encouraged a different audience to go to the theater. “Hopefully, they will come and go. ‘We just came to see the Mother of Dragons, oh so frustrating, she’s not on a dragon, this is not what I paid for.’ Spoiler alert: I am not on a dragon at any point during this play. ”, he explained between laughs. “But hopefully what they will take away, as a kind of little extra, is that they can enjoy this work that they otherwise would not have seen,” she closed.

In the last season of game of ThronesJon Snow discovered that his real name was Aegon Targaryen, and therefore, a legitimate heir to the iron throne. For that role, Harington was twice nominated for an Emmy Award.

Jon Snow and his friend Tormund Giantsbane, “the giant slayer” Game of Thrones/HBO

While a Jon Snow sequel is in development, the decision doesn’t mean there’s a definitive green light. How does the site cite culture leisure, HBO has already canceled its first series derived from game of Thrones after shooting the pilot and investing ten million dollars. It was a prequel set thousands of years before the original series, even before the Targaryens conquered Westeros, which was to star Naomi Watts.

However, the situation is different for House of the Dragon, the prequel that recreates the story just 200 years before the fiction that became a hit during its eight seasons. HBO has already announced that it will broadcast the long-awaited first chapter on Sunday, August 21and then it will be available on your platform streaming.

After passing through game of Thrones, Harington has appeared in the Marvel universe, as one of the characters in Eternals in 2021. In addition, she embodied the main role in the live production of Enrique V, based on a play by William Shakespeare, from the National Theater in London.