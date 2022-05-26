Emilia Clarke will be in this Marvel movie

Actress Emilia Clarke will make her Marvel debut with the Secret Invasion series and then continue her story in another film.

Emilia Clarke achieved world fame thanks to interpreting Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones from hbo maxwill now make the leap to another great saga like Marvel Studios Cinematic Universesince it will be in the series Secret Invasion playing a character that has yet to be revealed. But it is clear that she will be related to the Skrulls and since there will be a movie that will also have connections with this extraterrestrial race, she will make the leap to the cinema.

So we can see Emilia Clarke in The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2) which will be released in 2023. Supposedly, the actress will give life to Summer a descendant of the great Emperors of the Skrulls, so he has the right to claim the throne of the Empire. But since there are some members of her race who want to exterminate human life on Earth, she must decide which side she is on. This story in which she also participates Samuel L Jackson What Nick Fury will continue on the marvelswhere the Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will team up with Ms Marvel / Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The series will be very important for the film.

In the comics, the Skrulls have always been a very aggressive race that is in perpetual conflict with the kree. But in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Skrulls are refugees who arrive on Earth and are gradually infiltrating positions of power, but who do not want to conquer the planet and even have a large spaceship where they are Nick Fury who intends to protect our world or attack hostile races. Something that we will surely see in the marvels and that’s probably why it’s so important Emilia Clarke if in the end she plays a princess Skrull.

The movie the marvels will premiere on July 28, 2023. While Secret Invasion will come to the Disney Plus platform.