Emilia Clarke Will Be Incredible in Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series, According to Samuel L. Jackson

Emilia Clarke has Samuel L. Jackson’s seal of approval having worked together on the Secret Invasion series.

Among the significant number of series and movies and Marvel that will arrive in the coming months, many of them remain in the mist, without much information revealed.

A good example is Secret Invasion, the series that will once again bring together Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Talos.

The series is currently in production, and only a few casting details have been revealed, such as the presence of Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

It has also been confirmed that Cobie Smulders will return as Maria Hill in the series, as it has already done in precious productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for the plot, little is known beyond the fact that Nick Fury and Talos will collaborate to unmask, never better said, some evil Skrulls who have infiltrated the upper echelons of the Earth.

Whether the series will have much or little impact with other upcoming productions is a mystery, although as part of the UCM ensemble it is predictable that it will.

The roles that Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman will play have also not been revealed yet, although they point to having relevance within the events of the series.

In statements collected by The Direct, Samuel L. Jackson has shown his enthusiasm for the work of Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion.

“Emily, amazing. Come on, man, you walk on set and you’re like, ‘Okay, that’s the Queen of Dragons.’ She is so small, like a fairy, you want to hug her!“.

Naturally, Samuel L. Jackson alludes to Emilia Clarke’s role in Game of Thrones, where she played Daenerys Targaryen, known to many as the Mother of Dragons.

Jackson has been careful not to reveal details about the series, following Marvel Studios’ strict policy of sparing information. The actor is already “old dog” in these matters and knows what cards he should play.

The next stop for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be March 30 on Disney Plus, where the Moon Knight series will arrive, starring Oscar Isaac.

There are no details yet on when Secret Invasion will hit the Mouse House platform, but first we’ll have Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk to make the wait more bearable.