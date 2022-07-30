Emilia Clarke: “With the amount of brain that I have disabled, it is incredible that I am able to speak” | People

Like Daenerys Targaryen, actress Emilia Clarke (35 years old) has also experienced her own battles. Precisely battle was the word that she chose in a piece written in the first person and published in March 2019 for the new yorkerwhere the actress revealed that she suffered two aneurysms after the first season of Game of Thronesin early 2011. In a recent interview for the BBC One program sunday morning, The actress has returned to speak of that experience that she lived more than 10 years ago with some astonishment, explaining that she is missing “a lot” of her brain: “With the amount of brain that I have disabled, it is incredible that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions”.

“I belong to a very, very, very small minority of people who survive that,” added the actress. “Missing a lot [cerebro]! Sometimes it even makes me laugh. In strokes, basically, as soon as any part of the brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to move, but then whatever’s missing, it’s gone.”

In her 2019 article, the interpreter revealed the stress to which she was subjected after the first season of the series aired, where she went, overnight, from being a complete unknown to one of the most famous faces on television. . A success that, at first, she was not sure how to manage: “I was terrified. Terrified of attention, of a business she barely understood, of living up to the trust that the creators of Game of Thrones they had put into me. I felt, in every way, exposed. In the first episode I appeared naked and from then on I always asked myself the same question: ‘You play a strong woman and yet you take off your clothes. Why? How many men must I kill to prove my worth? A situation aggravated by realizing that she had begun to become a role model for the younger ones ― “the girls dressed in platinum blonde wigs and robes to be Daenerys” ―.

It was during a session with a personal trainer that the actress began to feel strong pressure in her head. Minutes later, she passed out in her locker room. “A cloud of unconsciousness settled over me. Since no one knew what was wrong with me, the doctors and nurses couldn’t give me pain relief medication. Finally, they did an MRI, a brain scan. The diagnosis was swift and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. I had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture,” said the actress. And she had to undergo a first operation.

As she has confessed in the same text and in some later interviews, the worst thing for her was to suffer an episode of aphasia, a language disorder characterized by the inability or difficulty of communicating through speech: “From my mouth Nonsense words came out and I panicked. I had never experienced fear like that. I could see my life flashing by and it wasn’t worth living. I am an actress, I need to remember my texts, and now I couldn’t even remember my name.

Luckily, the doctors managed to find the problem in time and the actress was able to recover before starting to shoot the second season of the successful HBO series. “It was like: ‘Really, it’s a very small thing, I’m fine,'” she recalled in April 2019 on the CBS program sunday morning. “And yes, he really was much better, six weeks later he was on set.” However, she was found to have another aneurysm for which she had to have surgery two years later. The recovery process from the first operation was “difficult, but the second was much harder,” Clarke confessed. “I went through a period of being really low, really, but you come on set and you have to play this huge woman, and you have to go through the fire. I think that saved me from brooding over my mortality.”

Since then, Emilia Clarke has combined her acting career with her philanthropic work through the charity that she has created, called Same You, whose objective is to provide treatment to people recovering from brain injuries in the United Kingdom and in United States.