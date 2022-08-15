Emilia Clarke would play this character in Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is one of the projects Marvel for the platform Disney+ most anticipated by the followers of the brand. It is based on a popular story from graphic novels, but in this case, it is a series of events more personal than those of the plot of the vignettes, although it will not change the level of paranoia felt by the heroes involved in the invasion. of the Skrulls, aliens “shapeshifter” that can take the place of any character of the brand.

Secret Invasion carry on the tradition of Marvel Cinematic Universe which premiered on the platform The House of the Mouse shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight Y Ms Marvel adding this series to the other titles that advance Phase 4 of the MCU and have been surprising the fandom, especially with everything that is linked to the multiverse.

The Skrulls invade Earth

Kevin Feig seems to bet strong with Secret Invasion in Disney+ thanks to the return of classic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill added to new faces. What names participate in Secret Invasion? Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, and Martin Freeman.

No one knows what character Emilia Clarke plays on the show, famous for participating in the popular series of HBO, game of Thrones. However, insider Daniel Richtman ruled out that the interpreter plays the role of Princess Veranke or Abigail Brand and pointed to another character: the Skrull known as G’iahwhich justifies the mystery around this casting because it would advance much of the plot of Secret Invasion.

in graphic novels G’iah She was an undercover agent for the Skrulls and infiltrated Earth with her daughters, posing as ordinary human beings thanks to her ability to change shape. She even she was part of a plan in which they momentarily impersonated Tony Stark and Pepper Pots, to steal secret information. G’iah he modified his alliance once he saw the brutality his people were willing to use to achieve their goals.

We know that there is a group of Skrulls that came to Earth during the events of Captain Marvel led by Talos and are “good ones”. However, the race also has members who want to see their Empire return to past glory days regardless of the sacrifices they must make along the way. G’iah He starts out as a bad character, but once he discovers the actions of his people he decides to change sides. Other data? She could be part of the movie the marvels.

