Emilia Clarke would replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

the actress of Game of Thrones It began to be a trend in networks because it would become the new Mera for the next film.

The second movie of Aquamanwhich was going to arrive at cinema before the end of the year, it delayed its premiere a few months ago and will only be seen from next year. Although it is not officially confirmed, there is news that gained strength this day that gives the idea that the change of date had to do, in part, with the need to film new scenes with a different actress.

As we know, the first movie Jason Momoa What Aquaman featured Amber Heard as the actress responsible for embodying Mere. However, since the problems with Johnny Depp became public and the trials went from here to there (the last with Amber Heard as clearly defeated) the versions would point to the fact that in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC they would not look badly to replace it.

The fan campaign for Amber Heard be removed from the film and that Mere another actress embodies her for a couple of years. We are talking about a petition in which there are more than 4.6 million signatures of people who want it removed and that the role of Mere be for another artist. This is where the name would come into play. Emilia Clarkewhom we met worldwide thanks to Game of Thrones when it was Daenerys Targaryen.

Emilia Clarke is no stranger to the world of superheroes and fantasy, since in addition to what he did in Game of Thrones she will also be seen in the miniseries Secret Invasionwhich will come out Disney+. In this sense, it would be strange to simultaneously see such a popular face being part of the two most important superhero franchises of the moment unless, of course, his participation in Marvel be shorter than is believed (something quite unlikely considering the weight of this star).

+ Evidence of the arrival of Emilia Clarke

In addition to the rumors circulating around the arrival of Emilia Clarke a Aquaman 2There is evidence to support them. Some screenshots began to circulate on the networks showing what happened when the cast of Aquaman and the lost kingdom: Emilia Clarke appeared next to Jason Momoa. Having said this, it should be clarified that this no longer happens and that if the cast is searched, only the name of the cast appears. Amber Heard.