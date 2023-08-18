Emilia Clarke’s condition to return as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones

Madrid, 25 June. (CulturaOsio) –

Emilia Clarke Will Debut in the Marvel Universe in Secret Invasion (Secret Invasion), the series starring Samuel L. Jackson that follows From Wednesday 21 June to Disney+, And although many expected that the actress Returning as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones spin-offwhich will bring back Kit Harington as Jon Snow to do so there must be a condition very specific.

The last time fans of George RR Martin’s work saw Clarke as Daenerys was murdered at the hands of Jon Snow in the final chapter of the series The actual carnage came from HBO after the Targaryens ravaged King’s Landing. this does not mean not too little He Hero of films like Terminator: Dark Fate i can’t go back Like the indomitable mother of dragons.

so that there are few who change HBO Max is already preparing for his possible return in the sequel Game of Thrones With Harrington once again incarnating as Jon Snow…or rather, Aegon Targaryen. Since she died from being stabbed, There are several ways Clarke could reprise her role. As Daenerys in the spin-off that still doesn’t have a release date.

This can be accomplished in three ways. First and foremost, through various flashbacks of Game of Thrones. however, little yet to be shown About Jon Snow and Daenerys’ relationship during season eight that can make a significant contribution Harrington for the spin-off.





Another resurgence in the West?

Second, but less feasible and not recommended, as it would lose the sense of realism bring clark’s character back from the dead, Yes actually, this won’t be the first revival Since then it occurs in series John himself was resurrected After being stabbed to death by the Red Priestess Melisandre.

And, finally, a far-reaching idea through which Daenerys Stark comes across as a bastard. dreams, visions or nightmares saddened by the death of a loved oneRuler of the Seven Kingdoms after becoming a victim of madness and a sense of revenge.

As new details emerge about Game of Thrones spin-offs and sequels, house of the dragon season 2 Its filming continued for several weeks Despite the Hollywood writers strike. And although there’s no premiere date yet, new episodes are expected to arrive on HBO Max. end of 2024.