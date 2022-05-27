Emilia Clarke’s debut in the Marvel Universe is approaching

Expectation is rising among fans of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and those who yearned for the masterful performance of actress Emilia Clarke in HBO MAX’s “Game Of Thrones,” where she plays Daenerys Targaryen, the ruthless Queen of Dragons.

Now Clarke will make the leap to the superhero saga with a role in the series “Secret Invasion”, where she will play Princess Veranke, leader of a Skrull sect who prophesied the fall of the empire of her race (Skrull) and that reason motivated the invasion of our world.

We will also be able to see Clarke in “The Marvels” (Captain Marvel 2) which will be released in 2023. In the film it is speculated that he will give life to the same character, a descendant of the great emperors of the Skrulls, for which he has the right to claim the throne of the empire. Samuel L. Jackson also participates in the story as Nick Fury, who will continue in The Marvels, where Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will team up with Ms Marvel / Kamala Khan (Imán Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The series would serve as the common thread of the film. In the comics, the Skrulls are always characterized as a very aggressive race that is in perpetual conflict with the Kree. But in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Skrulls are refugees who arrive on Earth and are gradually infiltrating positions of power, but who do not want to conquer the planet and even have a large spaceship where Nick Fury is who wants to protect our world or attack hostile races. Something that we will surely see in The Marvels and that is probably why Emilia Clarke is so important if she ultimately plays a Skrull princess.

The movie The Marvels will be released on July 28, 2023. While “Secret Invasion” will arrive on the Disney + platform. Although at the moment Marvel has not given details about the main plot or what the exact characters will be that we will see in this latest film, the leaked images seem to accompany the story that Emilia Clarke will have a crucial weight in the history of the series.