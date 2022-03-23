Emilia Clarke’s role in Secret Invasion revealed

A leak would have confirmed the character played by Emilia Clarke in the Disney+ Secret Invasion series

Although many photos and videos have been taken of the set during its production, much of Secret Invasion has remained a (ahem) secret. Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelson and cobie smulders resume their respective roles UCM in the series of Disney+but we hardly have any clues about the characters they will play Emilia Clarke and the rest of the cast in this paranoid thriller.

Since the confirmation of Emilia’s participation in the UCM last year, fans of the multimillion-dollar franchise have not stopped speculating about the character of the actress. Although nothing was ever confirmed, fans were quick to assume that Clarke would play the agent of SWORD Abigail Brand, which makes all the sense in the world, since the project deals with extraterrestrial beings and it is logical that the Marvel comics organization is involved in some way. But, apparently, the character of Emilia Clarke in the series is not Abigail Brand but a very different one.

The information comes from MyTimeToShineHellothe leaker who was the first to announce the involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: No Way Home, so we must give it some credibility. According to him, Emilia has landed an important role in Secret Invasion: the queen of the Skrulls named Summer.

In the comics of secret invasion, Veranke played the role of antagonist while pulling the strings from the shadows. Before her rise to power as Skrull Queenbeing part of the Dard’vana religious sect of the Skrull Empire, which claimed the throne of Dorrek VII, which caused his exile. Following the death of Dorrek VII during the invasion of the Skrull world by Galactusshe took the reins as empress, and even lived on Earth posing as JessicaDrewaliases Spider-Woman.

We don’t know to what extent Marvel Studios will adapt the story from the comics, but we can always imagine that there is a slim chance Emilia Clarke will appear as Spider-Woman in the series. Provided that the terms of the agreement with sony pictures They allow it, of course.