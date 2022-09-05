Emilia Clarke’s warning to Matt Smith after being chosen to be Daemon in ‘The House of the Dragon’

matt smith plays the hated Daemon in ‘The House of the Dragon’, brother of King Viserys Targaryen, who sees his legacy in danger by being left without a male descendant. That is why he decides to break with tradition and appoint his daughter Rhaenyra as his successor, something that unleashes the wrath of Daemon, who becomes a nuisance to House Targaryensas you can see so far this season, and every Monday, with a new episode on HBO Max.

A character, that of Daemon, complicated for his interpreter, Matt Smithsince he becomes the main antagonist from minute 1. Luckily for him, he has been able to count on the Important advice from Emilia ClarkeDaenerys herself in ‘Game of Thrones’, and who is a relative of Daemon, since ‘The House of the Dragon takes place almost 200 years before its predecessor.





Matt Smith has told the reporter and actor Jake Hamilton on his YouTube channel the main advice that Clarke gave him to become a Targaryen: “she was very generous since my screen test, and he was very attentive to the process. He told me to get used to the wig. Which is a long and convoluted process. And as much as it is, it takes me half an hour to put it on.”





Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith | Getty



In the interview, where he also comments on his participation in ‘Morbius’ with Jared Leto, he explained your daemon build processwhom he has had to turn into an evil character: “I try to subvert him a bit, do it a little differently. I think there is a kind of strange and sensitive nature in Daemon, and a kind of loyalty to him“.

“I have created a great connection with Daemon, and also with the other actors. I think we have a wonderful cast, “she tells about his new series, where she shares a cast with his brother in fiction Paddy Considine (Viserys) or Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy in the two versions of his niece Rhaenyra, with whom Daemon is already in conflict over the succession to the throne.

