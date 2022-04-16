Entertainment

Emilia Mernes makeup to highlight the look

From euphoria a Emilia Mernesthe glitters They have become essential when it comes to make up. The trend was popularized by the HBO series starring Zendaya. euphoria It is characterized by the looks of its characters and particularly by the makeup on the eyes, which stands out for its strident colors, original designs and the use of glitter and rhinestones.

Doniella Davi is the designer of make-up of the series and who shares various makeups of the characters on their social networks. Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, could be the one who inspired the Argentine singer, Emilia Mernesto incorporate into your looks glitters Y rhinestones on the lower eyelid.

