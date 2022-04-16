Emilia Mernes makeup to highlight the look

From euphoria a Emilia Mernesthe glitters They have become essential when it comes to make up. The trend was popularized by the HBO series starring Zendaya. euphoria It is characterized by the looks of its characters and particularly by the makeup on the eyes, which stands out for its strident colors, original designs and the use of glitter and rhinestones.

Doniella Davi is the designer of make-up of the series and who shares various makeups of the characters on their social networks. Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, could be the one who inspired the Argentine singer, Emilia Mernesto incorporate into your looks glitters Y rhinestones on the lower eyelid.

Sydney Sweeney at makeup tests. Credit: Donni DavyInstagram

Emilia Mernes She usually plays with her looks and takes risks with trendy outfits far removed from the time when she was a model for 47 Street, back in 2018. Currently, the model and singer mixes her rockstar side, with plaid skirts and mesh tights in the Avril Lavigne 2008 style. , with its “trap” side with crop tops and baggy pants. And of course, you can not miss the sparkles in her eyes.

The singer shares her looks on the networks. Credit: Emilia Mernes Instagram

Is this makeup trend safe for vision?

Around this trend, some questions arise such as, for example, how is it that the glitters to the eyelid and what would happen if glitter entered us by mistake to the eye The first question has a much simpler answer than it seems, the glitters They are sold as if it were a kit of stickers, that is, they are glued to a plastic board.

Once the kit is opened, it is not necessary to use all of them because, being self-adhesive, the rhinestones as they want to use. If for some reason the glitter doesn’t stick to the eyelid, many women use false lash glue, as this material is meant to be used on the skin.

Credit: Emilia Mernes on Instagram

“What can happen to the glitters that are placed in the eyes is that they can enter the eye and at the level of the cornea they act as a foreign body and can damage the surface. If it is not removed, in some cases it can lead to or predispose to infectious keratitis,” explains Jésica Flores, an ophthalmology resident at the José de San Martín General Hospital in La Plata. To this she adds that what they see a lot are allergic reactions from the use of makeup unregulated or of “doubtful origin”.

Now that you know this, will you join this trend that enshrines Emilia Mernes?