Emilia Mernes posed in a microbikini loincloth from Barcelona

Owner of a great sense of fashion, Emilia Mernes He never ceases to dazzle with his fashionista bets on social networks. On her Instagram profile, where she gathers 6 million followers, the singer shared a new high-impact summer look: from the beaches of Barcelona, ​​she photographed herself wearing a two-piece XS swimsuit in total black.

I also read: Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul share even the look: micro bikini and neon shorts

Emilia Mernes in bikini loincloth

Emilia Mernes posed for photos wearing a black micro bikini, a classic color that never goes out of style. The bodice is classic, but has details fashionable where the two triangles meet: horizontal straps with some gathers. In addition, it follows the underboob trend that reveals part of the breasts under the fabric. the bag is loincloth style, tiny and ultra hollow.

Emilia Mernes posed in a micro bikini for Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@emiliamernes).

As a complement to the summer look, the artist wore geometric sunglasses in total black with some metallic details in gold color in the frame.

From Barcelona, ​​Emilia Mernes posed in a total black bikini. (Photo: Instagram/@emiliamernes).

“I hit good ph”, Mernes wrote in the caption of the publication to which the Duki, her boyfriend, replied: “Sorry, I’m learning to take photos.” Quickly, the photos collected almost 700 thousand “likes” and more than 3,500 comments.

Emilia Mernes wore a total black bikini for social networks. (Photo: Instagram/@emiliamernes).

I also read: The eccentric look of Candelaria Tinelli: shirt, corset and colored locks

Emilia Mernes complemented her beach look with sunglasses. (Photo: Instagram/@emiliamernes).

Emilia Mernes reaffirmed her passion for the corseted look from Madrid

One of the favorite clothes Emilia Mernes They are the corsets: she wears them in different models and colors. From Spain, the singer posed for social networks showing her new look Of summer: corset minidress in color beige. The details? It’s a tiny piece with gathered front pockets and bowknotted straps. He supplemented the look with a XL black leather belt with silver studs.

Emilia Mernes showed a summer look from Spain. (Photo: Instagram/@emiliamernes).

The accessories? He added to the styling a golden necklace with a pendant in the shape of teddy-bear and the classics glitter under the eyes that so characterize it. For makeup she chose to wear an outlined style cat eyes in black that combined with the basics of everything make up: mascara and lipstick lipstick with a slight brick-colored pigment.

“Emily mommy” the artist wrote in the caption of the publication and quickly collected more than 800,000 “likes” and almost 4,500 comments.

Emilia Mernes posed on social networks with a corseted look. (Photo: Instagram/@emiliamernes).

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.