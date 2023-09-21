Emilia, Myke Towers, Olivia Rodrigo, Ozuna, Maluma… who will be No. 1 this Saturday? , LOS40

This Saturday we are going to have a great time #Del40al1CocaCola And two listeners will be very happy because of the gifts we have prepared. But, as always, the main thread of the program will be a review of the new LOS40 list, which will be chaired today by Dua Lipa and Dance the night away. Will the British be able to maintain their lead? Or will one of those pursuing him snatch it from him?

Maiden Towers is at #2 Lala At #3, with Olivia Rodrigo vampire, In the same week that the World Cup took place, ticket sales for their concerts in Spain were disrupted; At #4, Ozuna and davido with Eva Longoria At #5, with Maluma Coco Loco; At #6, Dipol with Ibiza; At #7, with Emilia, Ludmila and Zeccha Can’t be seen… All of them, except Olivia Rodrigo and Ozuna, have already become number one. We will see who comes out on top at the end of the show.

And we will also pay a lot of attention to Maria Becerra and Álvaro Soler, candidate of the week with empty heart And oxygen, Respectively. Once we calculate the support we get with HT #myvote40 In X, we will find out if the native of Argentina and Barcelona manages to enter the chart With these simple people.

As a VIP guest we will have a good friend of the program and one of the most original musicians of current Spanish pop, in addition loved my co-workers:Nil Molinar. He will come to present his new single, Flying high, And you will vote for your favorite song in the list. It would be a pleasure to let us be infected by your indomitable optimism!

This Saturday we are bringing two iPhone 15 PRO.

And now, let’s get to the gifts. New arrival has just been introducedor iPhone 15 PRO And on #Del40alCocaCola we already have two units ready to deliver to two audiences. You read that right: this Saturday on the tony aguilar show You can get the smartphone everyone wants Before anyone else. Stay tuned for the event and participate!

We will present new candidates, we will remember past successes time machine, We’ll be giving you a great rundown of the concerts and releases that rocked the music world… all that, and much more, from 10am, one hour less in the Canary Islands. until Saturday!