Emilia Romagna. Council approves the law on the Welfare Director of the ASL. Donini: “We are the first!”

The contested proposal by the Emilia Romagna Council on the establishment of the new figure of the Welfare Director within the strategic management of the companies of the regional health service is law. The Legislative Assembly has given the green light. The reactions of the trade unions are awaited, meanwhile the commissioner Donini rejoices: “We are the first Region to really invest in the multidisciplinary work of our health workers. I have the impression that we will not be the only ones! ”.

23 NOV – The Strategic Departments of the health companies of Emilia Romagna are equipped with a new figure, that of the Welfare Director, who will support the General Manager, at the top, the Administrative Director, the Health Director, the Director of socio-health activities (this last limited to the Ausl, if provided for in the company deed). The Regional Legislative Assembly has in fact given the definitive way to the proposal of the Region which had raised strong controversies among doctors and some perplexities, but also received consensus.

Reactions to the green light to the law are now awaited, but in the meantime the regional councilor for health, Raffaele Donini, expresses satisfaction: “The Welfare Department is law! The commitment was respected. Today the Law establishing the Welfare Management within the General Directorates of the Local, territorial and hospital health authorities was approved by the Regional Legislative Assembly of Emilia – Romagna ”, he writes on Facebook.

“For some time – athe councilor – now the health professions, (38,300 workers in Emilia – Romagna of which 29,300 infernieri – 80% of the professionals employed in the Regional Health System) have acquired great responsibilities in the network of assistance to the sick, both in hospital wards than in the territory and in home care. These professionals are graduates, they have won competitions for executives, they are already consulted for the strategic decisions of the Health Authorities “.

“What we have done – continues Donini – is only to recognize their value and skills, to formalize their role, now more than practiced, investing in collaboration and the common assumption of responsibility among all health professionals for the good of our Public Health “.

For Donini, however, “the institution of the welfare management it is not only the recognition of these professional skills and competences: it is above all the enhancement of the assistance and care component that a person-friendly healthcare brings with it, alongside the strictly “medical” one. And it is certainly not a “minor” health component or one that requires less professionalism and quality, planning and organization “.

“We are the first region in Italy to truly invest in the multidisciplinary work of our healthcare professionals. I have the impression that we will not be the only ones! ”, Concludes the commissioner.

A note from the Regional Assembly the reactions of the various councilors. With this provision, explained the majority speaker Giuseppe Paruolo (Pd), “the possibility is defined of establishing an additional health figure within the territorial corporate strategic management: the welfare director, a position that in fact already exists but which was not established by law”. The purpose of the bill, he added, “is therefore to legitimize the figure of the welfare director, without however compressing the company’s organizational autonomy”. Provided, he concluded, “regional guidelines, to make this process homogeneous, the Legislative Assembly will then be involved in evaluating the results”.

Critic of the contents of the provision the minority rapporteur Daniele Marchetti (Lega): “The approach is wrong, our health network needs more, these are not the priorities”. With this provision, he pointed out, “essentially only a new managerial figure is introduced”. With the pandemic, the councilor later noted, “the regional health system has been overwhelmed, many services have been suspended, and you respond with a bill which simply provides for a new chair. Moreover, you were not even clear on the costs of this operation “. The League then presented an amendment asking, on the subject of waiting lists, “the obligation – specified Marchetti – to take care of patients, with guaranteed health services” (amendment rejected by the Assembly).

“With this bill on the reorganization of healthcare companies – he remarked Marco Lisei (Brothers of Italy) in the classroom – we would have expected measures to make up for the lack of resources in health care, for the recovery of backward healthcare services, to find general practitioners in the territories, to enhance the Health Homes, and, therefore, to strengthen the health care area, to enhance the 118 service, to better protect the nursing staff and to reduce the queues in the emergency rooms. But no, you are introducing a ‘very easy-going’ bill, simply to create new management figures ”. We would have expected, he concluded, “a change of pace”.

For Simone Pelloni (Lega) “this figure will cost, indeed: 14 new managers could cost the health system between 1.5 and 2 million more ”. Furthermore, he added, “with this operation no additional services are guaranteed for citizens”. We would have expected, he concluded, “a more organic reform of the system”.

November 23, 2021

