Emilia-Romagna, penalties for customers and cooks found without a Green Pass in restaurants

Without Green pass in the restaurants: both in the dining room, as customers, and in the kitchen, as employees. Following checks carried out in Emilia Romagna, precisely between Imola and Parma, the sanctions against clients of premises, cooks, and restaurant managers themselves, respectively for entry without green certification and for lack of control.

The first case occurred in Imola, in the province of Bologna: from 15 October all workers, public and private, must be vaccinated or cured or have had a negative swab, in short, have the Green pass. The Carabinieri of Imola, on the other hand, during a check in a restaurant, found a cook without certification: was sanctioned for several hundred euros. During the checks, to verify compliance with the anti Covid regulations, the carabinieri identified about 50 people in the Imola area.

TO Parma instead, as the local reports Journal, six restaurants were checked: out of these six, no less than four were found to have irregularities, that is, people without a Green pass. The checks by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Parma, together with the Nas colleagues, led to the sanctioning of six people, including customers and employees. Also fined i managers of the premises, managers of not having enforced the rules.