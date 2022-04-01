Emilia Romagna, the new Covid rules from 1 April 2022: what changes – Chronicle

Bologna, 1 April 2022 – Italy, and therefore also Emilia-Romagna, are taking a decisive step towards return to normal: starting from today Friday April 1stindeed, Yes concludes the state of emergency decreed nationally on January 31, 2020 due to the pandemic.

After more than two years, the decree-law of 24 March 2022 has given the floor an end to many of the preventive measures so far applied. According to the Government, in fact, even if the virus continues to circulate, there are no longer the conditions to justify the state of emergency.

It disappears first of all the zone system colored assigned to the Regions according to the trend of infections and the occupation of hospital beds. However, the obligation to wear masks indoors will remain throughout April, type Ffp2 in the case of public means of transport, for indoor shows and sporting events: goodbye to masks of any kind will happen from 1 Maywhen you can freely enter anywhere.

“The emergency phase ends and that of the domestic partnership – comments the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini -. From now on there will be almost no more bans, but the virus still circulates, it will therefore be necessary to continue to behave prudently, to monitor one’s health and to rely on science, starting with vaccines. A choice, moreover, that the vast majority of citizens in Emilia-Romagna have already made, with almost 3 million and 800 thousand people over 12 already vaccinated and just under 94%, always of the over 12, who have already completed their cycle “.

The new rules from April 1st

Basic green pass: where it is needed

You will no longer need the reinforced green pass for interregional travel in bus or trainin airplane or shipto attend canteens or restaurants indoorsparticipate in public competitions, public and private training courses or universities, outdoor shows and sports, interviews with prisoners: the basic green pass. But you will have to keep the mask.

Green pass strengthened for the month of April

The reinforced green pass will remain – throughout the month of April – just for gyms And swimming poolswellness centers, conventions and congresses, recreational centers, indoor parties, game rooms, discos, cinema, theaters, concert halls and indoor sports facilities. Here too the mask remains.

Stop at the Green pass: here’s where

It’s still, no certification for transportation local (regional buses or trains, underground), but Ffp2 obligation. They will fill up again without limits of capacity sport facilities. Stop at the Green pass also to enter shops, hotel or to consume in outdoor bars and restaurants.

Masks: the obligation remains for April

The obligation to indoor maskswhich must be Ffp2 in the case of public means of transport, for indoor shows and sporting events. As it will remain isolation of 7 days for the positives if vaccinated (which goes up to 10 days for the unvaccinated), at the end of which a rapid or molecular negative swab will be needed.

Who has had a contact with a positive will remain under self-surveillance with Ffp2 mask for 10 days and test only if symptomatic.

Vaccination obligations and workers

For the return to work of the over fifty the basic green pass will suffice. The suspension from office and salary will remain active until December 31st just for doctors, nurses And RSA staff for which the vaccination obligation remains in force throughout 2022.

Vaccination obligation extended until June 15 for law enforcement and teaching and educational staff. The latter, if not vaccinated, will be able to work carrying out teaching support activities without contact with the pupils.

School: the surgical mask is sufficient

In schools of all levels (ages 6 and up), the obligation to wear masks remainsbut the surgical. In presence of at least four cases of positivity among pupils and pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and boys over six years old, the use of Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject.

There Dad it can only be activated for students with positive results certified by the doctor, upon request from the family or from the student himself, if he is of age. The positives will be readmitted after isolation and swab. For the symptomatic an antigen (also self-testing) or molecular test will be required to rule out infection.

In the end, the trips will returneducational outings and school sports events.

Hospital facilities: access rules for visitors

Access of visitors to hospitalization facilities is allowed, but is extended until December 31, 2022 the obligation to possess Covid-19 green certification issued following the administration of the booster dose, or following the completion of the primary vaccination course / cure together with a negative antigen or molecular test within the preceding 48 hours (i.e. two doses + negative buffer).

These rules also apply to theaccess by family members and visitors to hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted healthcare residences (RSA), rehabilitation facilities and residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient people, social assistance facilities.

Furthermore, with the cessation of the state of emergency, the progressive return to the normal operating modes of the daytime social and health services for elderly people or people with disabilities, domiciliary And territorial. In all services, the general preventive measures still foreseen as thevaccination obligation of staff, guest entrances and exits, isolation and self-surveillance. The use of respiratory protection devices has been confirmed until April 30th.

What changes from May 1st

The obligation to wear will disappear masks. On public transport no one will be required certificate nor will it be needed to work: it will only be needed to access health facilities.

Bus and local transport, what changes

There bus capacitywhich so far has been at 80%, back to 100%while it will continue to be in force the obligation of the Ffp2 masks until April 30thas established and required for indoor environments or with the presence of many people.

Tfor Bologna: the provisions

As a result of the greater load allowed by the full capacity of the vehicles, in agreement with the Institutions, in the Bologna service area, only the offer of services will be recalibrated limited to a limited number of “bis” journeys of lesser use, therefore no longer necessary; to accompany this phase of return to normality and continue to guarantee the adequate school and commuter transport recorded so far, however, they will remain activein a very large part, many upgrades currently in place on the most used connections, in line with the detected user loads.