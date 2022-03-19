Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez’s father reveals reason for insulting Colombia in Copa América | National teams

The months have passed -and the memes- and the subject does not seem to be overcome: the insults of ‘Dibu’ Martínez to the players of the Colombian National Team, in the quarterfinals of the Copa América in Brazil 2021, continue to be a topic of conversation.

The Argentine goalkeeper made all sorts of demonstrations against the collectors of Rueda’s team, especially Yerry Mina, in the definition by penalties of the qualifier for the semifinal, who would later be the champion of the tournament. Many left it to things on the field, typical of soccer, but every now and then the versions about Martínez’s motivation for such a show come back.

This time it was the player’s father, Alberto Martínez, who in a chat with the radio program ‘How’s it going Ok’ gave one of the most unexpected reasons (don’t say gimmicky, don’t be mean).

“Emi was very angry with the Colombians because they had danced for (Fernando) Muslera, who is a close friend. That’s why he told them ‘they are not going to dance for me,'” he revealed.

He specifically refers to Mina, to whom ‘Dibu’ Martínez spoke and spoke to him until he lost his concentration and made him waste his penalty, which in the end generated the now famous ‘look at you as a brother’.

So ‘Emi’ is such a good friend of his friends that he bought a nuisance that not even Muslera himself expressed when Colombia beat Uruguay in another definition on penalties and went to collect it, like a vendetta.

In short, one day, hopefully, the page will be turned and there will be talk of what should really focus attention. For now it’s ‘Dibu’ who gets away with it again.